Shafaqna English- Gazans are resorting to using firewood and charcoal due to a severe lack of cooking gas, triggering a large number of recorded respiratory illness cases.

In a statement, the civil defence said that families across the war-hit territory, particularly Gaza City and other northern parts, have resorted to cooking with plastic utensils over firewood and charcoal over the past six months, emitting “poisonous gas”, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com