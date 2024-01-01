Science Daily: $38 trillion in damages each year due to climate change

Shafaqna Science- Even if CO2 emissions were drastically cut today, the global economy is already facing a 19% loss in income by 2050 due to climate change, according to a new study. These damages are six times greater than the mitigation costs needed to limit global warming to two degrees, according to Science Daily.



According to a new study published in Nature, even if CO2 emissions were drastically reduced today, the global economy is already facing a 19% loss in income by 2050 due to climate change. These damages are six times greater than the mitigation costs needed to limit global warming to two degrees.

Scientists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) used empirical data from more than 1,600 regions worldwide over the past 40 years to assess the future impact of changing climate conditions on economic growth and its persistence.

“Large income losses are projected for most regions, including North America and Europe, with South Asia and Africa being the hardest hit. This is due to the impact of climate change on various aspects of economic growth, such as agricultural yields, labor productivity or infrastructure,” says PIK scientist Maximilian Kotz, lead author of the study.

Overall, global annual damages are estimated at $38 trillion, with a likely range of $19-59 trillion in 2050. These damages result primarily from rising temperatures, but also from changes in precipitation and temperature variability. Taking into account other weather extremes, such as storms or wildfires, could add to the total.

Source: Science Daily

