An investigation of basic aspects of the Quranic miracle

Shafaqna English– Today, three basic aspects of the Quranic miracle are discussed including literary, legislative, and scientific miraculousness. The literary miracle refers to verbal aspects, terms, literary elegance, and eloquence (Baqillani, 2005). The literary miracle of the Quran may be discussed in five categories.

1) Choice of Words

The choice of words in Quranic phrases is meticulously calculated such that no word in the Quran can be substituted for any other word while preserving all the qualities of the original word in that particular placement. The meticulousness of the Quran in selection of words is based on two main conditions.

Complete and comprehensive knowledge of word features such that the features of every single word are known in relation to all other words. Perpetual mindfulness: when words are being employed, all words must be present in the mind of the speaker so there is no confusion in the selection of words.

2) Style and Expression

Even though the form of the Quran attracted the Arab people, it bore no similarity to popular styles and forms of the time (Qurtubi, 1994; ibn Hajar Asqalani, 2003; Ghazzali, 2007; Shahristani, 1951; Suyuti, 1991).

The three common text types among Arab rhetoricians include poetry, prose, and rhymed prose. Each of these text types has strong points and drawbacks. The Quranic style enjoys the charm and elegance of poetry, the absolute freedom of prose, and the beauty and gentleness of rhymed prose without being fettered to metre and qafiyah (i.e. the final rhyming syllable in a verse) (a limitation of poetry), rambling (a fault of prose), or abstruseness (a limitation of rhymed prose). This beautiful blend of features brought about the admiration and wonderment of Arab rhetoricians (Khui, 1974; Ma’rifat, 1989; Mir Muhammadi, 1995).

3) Rhythm of the Quran

When listening to the Quran, the first thing that captures one’s attention is the exquisite rhythm. In this system, the vowels and consonants of the words are arranged in a manner that is pleasing to the ear. Its melody invigorates the heart and vitalizes the soul. It is the orderly rhythm of the Quran that arouses sentiments and captivates hearts (Darraz, 2009).

4) Thematic Unity

The verses of the Quran have been revealed in a dispersed manner and for a variety of occasions. Naturally, there need not be any relationship or congruence between these verses. Nonetheless, by analyzing the content of each chapter of the Quran, especially in the modern era, scholars have found that each chapter follows a specific purpose or set of purposes inclusive of all the verses of the respective chapter. This is one aspect of the miracle (Sayyid ibn Qutb, 1991).

5) Subtle Details

The Quran makes extensive use of metaphors, similes, allusions, and subtle details. In every case, Arabic conventions have been observed. Arab masters of oratory acknowledge that the similes in the Quran are the most graceful similes in Arabic literature. They profess that the Quran utilizes the highest form of expression in the clearest possible manner (ibn Athir, 1939; Ma’rifat, 2009).

The existence of miraculous laws in the Quran, its peerless system of legislation, and the miraculous influence of the Quran in altering the laws of the ignorant Arab society compose the legislative miracle of the Quran.

It is an aim of the Quran to secure happiness in this life as well as eternal happiness in the next world, whereas even where secular laws are sincere and free of bias and deviation; they are bereft of the third dimension of human life. This three-dimensional aspect of Quranic commandments demonstrates that it is a miracle beyond human competence (Ma’rifat, 2005).

Accordingly, human-made laws are susceptible to deviation and error, and cannot be complete. However, laws issued by God are based on perfect knowledge and are free of deviation or error. Consequently, the laws of the Quran are complete and correct, and the best possible laws.

The scientific miracle of the Quran refers to the scientific details presented in some Quranic verses. It must be noted that presentation of these details is not the primary purpose of the Quran as the Quran is a book of guidance. Its central purpose is to direct the lives of human beings and enlighten them about the path to happiness, not to discuss scientific issues. Hence, the reason for these references in the Quran is that these statements have originated from and represent the boundless source of knowledge and wisdom (Tabari, 1991; Abu al-Futuh Razi, 1988). Prior to the Quran, no book had such influence and after its presentation to the world, no human being has been able to bring its like in these three aspects. Some Quranic verses include scientific references that are miraculous in their correspondence to modern scientific findings.

