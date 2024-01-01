English
Alliance of Mosques in Europe launched to defend true message of Islam

Shafaqna English-A new major Islamic organization has been launched in Europe , according to the president of the Grand Mosque of Paris .

Chemseddine Muhammad Hafiz said the “Alliance of Mosques, Associations and Muslim Leaders in Europe (Ammale)” has been founded at the initiative of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Bawaba al-Masa al-Akhbari news website reported.

He said its central office is in the French capital and the alliance will have several other offices in other European countries.

The alliance is aimed at uniting the voices and efforts of Muslim institutions and personalities across Europe, defending the true message of Islam, rejecting all forms of extremism, and protecting dignity and citizenship of Muslims, he stated.

The founding members of the alliance who are from 17 European countries underline he importance of defending Islam in countries where they live and also the significance of positive interaction with their society.

Ammale held its first session at the Grand Mosque of Paris to discuss such goals as promoting Islam and its values, confronting discriminations against Muslims, uniting against spread of anti-religion hate, confronting extremism and inviting Muslims to vote in European elections to prevent the rise to power of far-right extremist groups.

Source:IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

