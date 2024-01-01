New Arab: British Muslim children become latest target of state-sponsored Islamophobia as London school bans prayer

Shafaqna English- British Muslim children become latest target of state-sponsored Islamophobia as UK court’s decision to uphold a prayer ban in a London school, Muslim school teacher, Nadeine Asbali said.

As a British Muslim school teacher, I can’t say I’m surprised about this week’s court ruling.

The decision to rule in favour of Michaela Community School’s banning of ‘prayer rituals’ – and its clear discrimination of Muslim students – is indicative of this country’s Muslim moral panic.

In Britain, innocuous expressions of Muslim identity are now viewed as extreme and anti-British, including five minutes of private prayer at lunchtime.

Wherever Muslims exist, moral panic follows. The ‘prayer ban’ debate has emboldened right-wing commentators to call for an outright ban on hijabs and Islamic prayer in all UK schools

How Islamophobia became normalised

The shadow of 9/11, the ‘War on Terror’, and the UK’s counter-terrorism apparatus have long pitted Muslims against the civilised, liberal, and enlightened West. However, in the UK, we seem to have reached a tipping point whereby Islamophobia is no longer a fringe view but a fundamental component of mainstream political discourse.

