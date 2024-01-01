Report: Europe experiences widespread flooding-heatwaves in 2023

Shafaqna English- In 2023, Europe witnessed widespread flooding and heatwaves, the European State of the Climate report stated

“Much of Europe was impacted by heatwaves during the extended summer, and both August and September also saw severe flood events,” , according to a report.

The report was compiled by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

“At the peak of a heatwave in July, 41% of southern Europe was affected by at least ‘strong heat stress’, with potential for health impacts,” it added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

