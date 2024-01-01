Deadly Israeli settler attacks sweep the West Bank

Shafaqna English- Far-right government and Israeli army accused of complicity in devastating weekend assaults on West Bank, undeterred by US sanctions.

The aftermath of these attacks left four Palestinians dead, dozens wounded, and nearly a hundred homes, vehicles and facilities destroyed. The assaults occurred under the apparent protection of the Israeli army, marking a troubling escalation of violence throughout the West Bank over four days.

The attacks took place on the same day the US State Department imposed new sanctions on far-right Israeli settlers over their involvement in West Bank violence.

Doctors Without Borders teams face violence, restrictions on movement in West Bank

The international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Sunday that its teams in the occupied West Bank are subjected to violence and restrictions on movement.

“In West Bank, MSF has been seeing increased violence and restrictions on movement, including blockages of ambulances,” it said on X.

“People with life-threatening injuries cannot wait to reach hospitals.

“Attacks against health workers and the disruption of access to healthcare are unacceptable,” it added.

Sources: Middle East Eye , Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com