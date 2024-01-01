British Muslims tell stories of prayer at school

Shafaqna English- British Muslim Students told stories of prayer at school after a pupil lost her legal challenge against a top London school after it brought in a ban to promote social cohesion.

It was in year nine when Hanzla started praying in the playground during lunchtime at his secondary school in Birmingham, despite restrictions from his teachers.

“I’d find anywhere in the playground and get my friends to kind of make a circle around me – those friends were Muslims and non-Muslims – so the teachers would not find out,” he said. “A lot of the time it used to be raining and sometimes even snowing and the weather was cold.”

Hanzla, now a 20-year-old university student, said he began praying at the school the year before in the classroom of a Muslim teacher. However, once other members of staff became aware, Hanzla said this was later “banned”, leading him to take his prayer to the playground.

“Normally we tried to find a quiet corner on the playground so in between buildings or in the corner of the playground,” he said. “My prayer mat was getting soaked and muddy because obviously it would have been raining that day so I used to come home and say: look it’s all drenched. It was, almost, a very stressful situation because every lunch break I’d have to try [to] find a place to pray when I would not get caught.”

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com