Guardian: Flu pandemic is likely to be the next global health crisis

Shafaqna Science- The WHO is worried about the spread of the avian strain of the flu. According to The Guardian, leading scientists say that the flu is the pathogen most likely to trigger a new pandemic.

An international survey will be published next weekend. It will show that 57% of senior disease experts think that a flu virus will cause the next global outbreak of deadly infectious illness.

Cologne University’s Jon Salmanton-García said that long-term research shows that influenza is constantly evolving and mutating. He said that each winter influenza appears and that these outbreaks are more or less controlled because the different strains that cause them are not virulent enough. However, this will not necessarily be the case forever.

The survey results will be revealed at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) congress in Barcelona next weekend.

21% of experts believe the next pandemic will be caused by a virus that is unknown to science. They believe the next pandemic will be caused by an unknown microorganism that will appear out of the blue, just as the Sars-CoV-2 virus did when it started to infect humans in 2019.

Some scientists still believe Sars-CoV-2 is a threat. 15% of scientists surveyed said it is the most likely cause of a pandemic in the near future.

Other deadly viruses were rated as serious global threats by only 1% to 2% of respondents. “Influenza is the number one threat in terms of pandemic potential, according to most scientists,” said Salmanton-García.

