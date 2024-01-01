Shafaqna English- Most Afghans voice profound concern about the pervasive poverty in Afghanistan.

They assert that ongoing poverty compounds feelings of despair in every sphere of life and caution that Afghanistan could face even graver calamities if the situation persists. They argue that escalating poverty and entrenched crises have been overlooked amidst political entanglements and regional tensions. Many who have visited remote areas of Afghanistan recount gripping accounts of people’s struggles. Despite security risks preventing them from speaking openly, they carry poignant stories of the populace’s severe hardships.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

www.shafaqna.com