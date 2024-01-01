800 Gaza students register for high school exams in Egypt

Shafaqna English- Up to 800 students from Gaza Strip have registered to take the high school exam in Egypt according to the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

The Ministry explained that the process of registering Gaza students in Egypt is continuing through a specialized team from the Ministry and the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo.

Palestinian Minister of Education, Amjad Barham, confirmed that the Ministry pays great attention to providing everything that would serve students in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering resulting from the Israeli occupation.

Sources: Egypt Today

