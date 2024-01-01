WHO:Gaza healthcare system attacked more than 430 times since October 2023

Shafaqna English-Gaza healthcare system has been attacked over 430 times since October 7, 2023, according to WHO.

According to the WHO press service, “From 7 October 2023 to 9 April 2024, over 860 health attacks [were] verified.” “Gaza: 438 attacks in the Gaza Strip have resulted in 722 fatalities and 924 injuries. The attacks have affected 100 health care facilities (including 30 hospitals damaged out of 36) and affected 106 ambulances (including 54 which sustained damage),” the press service said.

“Only 11 out of 36 hospitals are partially functional in Gaza. Twenty-five hospitals are not functioning,” it went on to say. Six of the partially functioning health facilities are located in the south of the enclave, and five – in the north. “Around 129 health workers remain in detention,” the press service said.