Three Malaysians cycle from Kuala Lumpur to Medina ahead of Hajj

Shafaqna English- Three Malaysians including a married couple have cycled for 150-days from Kuala Lumpur to Madinah to perform Hajj.

The trio, Ahmad Mohd Isa, 36, his wife Noradilah Mohd Sapie, 37, and a Forestry Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) employee Abdul Halim Talha, 57, arrived at the destination after traveling 12,000km.

Ahmad said this ride was shorter than the same journey nine years ago because the main goal was to perform Hajj and they had to use other transportation modes such as trains, planes, ferries and cars due to unavoidable factors for half of the journey.

“In 2016, my wife and I had just got married and the cycling adventure was more like a honeymoon involving 14 countries that took a year and three months to reach Makkah before performing the Umrah.

“But the mission this time is more focused, which is to perform the Hajj involving the route through seven countries and took only five months to reach here (Madinah),” he said when contacted by Bernama recently.

Source: The Star