Türkiye: Number of passengers hosted in Airports in Istanbul soars 13% in first quarter of 2024

Shafaqna English- Airports in Istanbul saw 27.1 million passengers travelling in the first quarter of the year, within the January-March period.

The rise in air traffic and passenger density in 2023 continued in the first quarter of this year after a significant decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) compiled by Anadolu.

The increase in the number of passengers had a positive impact on the balance sheets of airline companies, and with the arrival of the tourism season, the increase is expected to continue in the coming months.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

