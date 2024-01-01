English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Türkiye: Number of passengers hosted in Airports in Istanbul soars 13% in first quarter of 2024

0

Shafaqna English- Airports in Istanbul saw 27.1 million passengers travelling in the first quarter of the year, within the January-March period.

The rise in air traffic and passenger density in 2023 continued in the first quarter of this year after a significant decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) compiled by Anadolu.

The increase in the number of passengers had a positive impact on the balance sheets of airline companies, and with the arrival of the tourism season, the increase is expected to continue in the coming months.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Türkiye hosts over 4.3M tourists from neighboring countries in first two months of 2024

leila yazdani

Türkiye: Melting purchasing power ahead of local elections

leila yazdani

Türkiye: Selimiye Mosque complex in Edirne a majestic symbol of Islamic architecture

nasibeh yazdani

AA: World’s oldest bread found in Türkiye

parniani

Türkiye: Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea

nasibeh yazdani

Turkish Football Club Adana Demirspor signed Milad Mohammadi

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.