Iraq-Türkiye-UAE-Qatar sign agreement on $17bn Development Road project

Shafaqna English- Iraq, Türkiye, the UAE, and Qatar signed on Monday a quadripartite agreement on Iraq’s Development Road project.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation regarding Iraq’s strategic project of the Development Road, as the four countries will develop the necessary frameworks to carry out the project, according to a statement issued by Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Al-Saadawi, the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Oraloglu, the Qatari Minister of Transport, Jassim Al-Sulaiti, and the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei, signed the agreement on behalf of their countries.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com