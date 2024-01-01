London: Man arrested after viral video of racist abuse against Muslim women

Police have made the arrest on suspicion of racially aggrevated public order offences after he was seen on video threatening and verbally abusing Muslim women as they walked down the street in an “unacceptable” racist tirade, Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Mobile phone footage shows the thug following the women, who are wearing Islamic headscarves, down South Street in Romford, insulting them in a string of vile racist and Islamophobic slurs.

Redbridge Community Action Group, a London-based charity said the video was “yet another horrific incident of Islamophobia which many Muslims have to face.”

In response to the video, the Metropolitan Police commented: “We are aware and urgently investigating this clearly unacceptable incident. We will be speaking to the victim later.”

Source: IQNA