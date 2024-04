Shafaqna English- During the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024, on Monday, Iran won against Kuwait 4-0 in Group D, Mehr News reported.

Kuwaiti players scored two own goals while Saeid Ahmad Abbasi from Iran also found the net twice, as reported by Tehran Times.

Team Melli also had won Afghanistan 3-1 and Bahrain 5-3 in previous matches.

Iran will take on Kyrgyzstan in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com