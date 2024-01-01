English
F1: Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix

Shafaqna English- As a rport by Anadolu Ajansı, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, the current Formula One champion, clinched victory in the 2024 Formula One World Championship’s fifth round at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutch driver, who secured pole position, completed the 56-lap race in 1 hour 40 minutes and 52.554 seconds at Shanghai International Circuit.

Verstappen stated: “It felt amazing. All weekend I think we were incredibly quick. It was just enjoyable to drive every single (tire) compound as well. (At the) restarts I think we survived that well. The car was basically on rails, I could do whatever I wanted to with it, and those kinds of weekends are of course amazing to feel. Then, to achieve what we did this weekend is fantastic.”

