La Liga: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-2 in a close match in the Spanish La Liga’s 32nd week on Sunday.

The Merengues came back twice to secure a crucial victory in the highly anticipated El Clasico match.

Real Madrid’s English star Jude Bellingham shone on the field and secured a vital win for his team with a last-minute goal in the 91st minute.

Real Madrid are leading the league with 81 points, while Barcelona are in second place with 70 points.

