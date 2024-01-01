English
International Shia News Agency
Modi faces accusations of anti-Muslim hate speech amid India election

Shafaqna English- India’s main opposition party has accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of of spreading hatred against Muslims after controversial comments on Sunday wherein he equated the community to “infiltrators” and peddled anti-Muslim tropes in the middle of the country’s general elections.

The Indian PM turned to old anti-Muslim tropes in an election rally, potentially signalling a shift in his campaign strategy, say analysts.

Speaking at a crowded rally in the western state of Rajasthan, Modi said if the opposition led by the Congress party came to power, it would distribute the country’s wealth among “those who have more children”, in an apparent reference to Muslims, whom he had spoken about just before.

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

