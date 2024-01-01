UN rights chief ‘horrified’ by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals, as more bodies found

Shafaqna English- The United Nations human rights chief is “horrified” by the destruction of Nasser Medical Complex and al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza and reports of mass graves found in, and calls for independent and transparent inquiry after Palestinian authorities uncover hundreds of bodies at hospital.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Volker Turk, called for independent and transparent investigations after Palestinian authorities said this week they had recovered hundreds of bodies at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the southern city earlier this month.

Sources: AlJazeera

