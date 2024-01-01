English
IOM supports women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The International Organization of Migration (IOM) has created over 2,200 job opportunities in Afghanistan, including 1,103 specifically for women, in less than four months.

Several businesswomen call on aid organizations to support female entrepreneurs and businesswomen in the country.

Zahra Sadat Hossaini, who was previously employed at a government agency, has been unemployed since the re-establishment of Taliban in the country.

She says that over the past two years, she has created an agency to support women, directly and indirectly providing jobs and training opportunities for about 700 women in the handicraft sector.

