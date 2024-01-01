Reuters: Countries more divided than ever as plastics treaty talks open

Shafaqna Science- This week, countries are under pressure to make progress on a first-ever global plastics treaty. However, they face a challenging task in the Canadian capital, where parties are deeply divided over what the treaty should include. As reported by Reuters, talks start on Tuesday.

Should governments succeed in reaching a legally binding treaty that addresses not only the manner in which plastics are discarded but also the quantity of plastic produced and its utilisation, the treaty could become the most significant agreement to address global climate-warming emissions since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The production of plastics accounts for approximately 5% of climate emissions, and this figure could increase to 20% by 2050 unless action is taken to limit it, according to a report published last week by the U.S. federal Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

When countries agreed in 2022 to negotiate a legally binding treaty by the end of this year, they called for addressing the full lifecycle of plastics, including production and use, as well as waste.

However, as negotiations commence in Ottawa, there is staunch opposition from the petrochemical lobby and certain governments that rely on fossil fuels to limit production or ban certain chemicals.

Source: Reuters

