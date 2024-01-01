Council of Europe human rights watchdog condemns Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme

Shafaqna English- Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme raises “major issues about the human rights of asylum seekers and the rule of law”, said the Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog.

The body’s human rights commissioner, Michael O’Flaherty, said the bill, expected to be signed into law on Tuesday after passing its parliamentary stages on Monday night, was a grave concern and should not be used to remove asylum seekers or infringe on judges’ independence.

“I am concerned that the Rwanda bill enables the implementation of a policy of removing people to Rwanda without any prior assessment of their asylum claims by the UK authorities in the majority of cases,” O’Flaherty said, adding that the bill “significantly excludes the ability of UK courts to fully and independently scrutinise the issues brought before them”.

The UK remains a member of the pan-European body that promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law across the continent.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com