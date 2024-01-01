English
International Shia News Agency
Save the Children: Rate of attacks on healthcare in Gaza higher than in any other conflict globally since 2018

Shafaqna English- The rate of attacks per month on healthcare in Gaza since the beginning of the war has been higher than in any other recent conflict globally, according to new analysis by Save the Children.

There have so far been at least 435 attacks on health facilities or personnel across Gaza in six months of conflict between 7 October 2023 and early April 2024 – equivalent to 73 attacks per month of war, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This number exceeds the number of attacks per month in all other war-torn countries since 2018, including Ukraine who have the second highest number at 67 attacks per month, and the Democratic Republic of Congo with an average of 11 attacks per month.

Sources: Relief Web

