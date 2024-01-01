MEE: There is licence for anti-Muslim racism across Britain

English
Shafaqna English- Recent decisions by some of the country’s most important institutions confirm that anti-Muslim racism is largely a consequence-free endeavour across Britain.

The recent ruling against a Muslim student at the widely celebrated Michaela Community School in London is essentially a story of a student wanting to observe her midday prayers during her lunch break – an obligatory act of five-10 minutes for post-pubescent Muslims. She was denied this by the school’s headteacher, a decision backed by the High Court.

What seems on the surface to have been a reasonable request to accommodate an act of spiritual significance required by the Muslim faith, has once more been cast as an issue of security. The “dangerous Muslim” card, a disingenuous trope, is now a weapon for anyone who wants to shut down any request that a Muslim citizen might make – or in the case of the Tory party, it is used by those who want to boost their leadership credentials.

In the context of schools, it sometimes covers for anti-religious, more accurately anti-Muslim, zealots who are determined to force their “civilising” dogma on Muslim children.

Sources: Middle East Eye   

