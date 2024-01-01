Surge in extremist violence on Africa killed over 7,000 civilians just last year

Shafaqna English- A surge in extremist violence on the continent killed over 7,000 civilians just last year alone, according to regional data.

The African Union (AU) is calling for a more robust counter-terrorism strategy, including the deployment of a standby security force to address surging extremist violence across the continent.

In a speech at a security summit in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja on Monday, AU Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat said that escalating attacks by armed groups in all African regions necessitate greater local-led peacekeeping efforts.

Sources: RT

