English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

Surge in extremist violence on Africa killed over 7,000 civilians just last year

0

Shafaqna English- A surge in extremist violence on the continent killed over 7,000 civilians just last year alone, according to regional data.

The African Union (AU) is calling for a more robust counter-terrorism strategy, including the deployment of a standby security force to address surging extremist violence across the continent.

In a speech at a security summit in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja on Monday, AU Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat said that escalating attacks by armed groups in all African regions necessitate greater local-led peacekeeping efforts.

Sources: RT

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Chinese FM underscores reciprocal support between China and Africa

bahramian

South African President: “I never felt this proud as I do today”

bahramian

UN’s Chief: Africa ‘double victim’ of injustice

leila yazdani

Expert: Africa will experience series of “social, military & political movements”

asadian

Expert: “Coup d’états are sign for transformation that Africa needs”

asadian

Former diplomat: Africa is probably place of “East and West deal”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.