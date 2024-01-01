SIPRI:Saudi Arabia was Middle East’s biggest arms buyer in 2023

Shafaqna English-Saudi Arabia was biggest arms buyer in the Middle East in 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The think tank’s latest report said that Riyadh spent $76 billion on arms in 2023, a four per cent increase compared to the previous year, making it the biggest spender after the US, China, Russia and India.

Defence spending in the Middle East recorded an unprecedented increase last year, reaching nearly $200 billion, at a rate of nine per cent of the total volume of global defence spending.

Israel came in second after Saudi Arabia in the region, with spending amounting to $27.5 billion, an increase of 24 per cent compared to 2022, driven by its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sources:Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com