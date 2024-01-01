Sheikh Karbalai in Meeting with Palestinian Priest: Today, We Need Unity to Support Palestine / Father Hanania: We Have Patience Learned from Imam Hussain (A.S) + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam al-Abdulmahdi Karbalai, in a meeting with “Antonius Hanania,” a Christian priest from Palestine, referring to Imam Hussain (A.S) as someone who sacrificed himself and his family for standing against oppression and supporting truth and the oppressed, said: “Now the conflict between right and wrong in the Palestinian issue is clear, and oppression is at its highest level.”

Sheikh Karbalai added: “There should be a unified stance by Muslims, Christians, and other religions regarding the Palestinian issue because the mission of the owners of these religions is one, which is the realization of human justice and standing against oppressors and falsehood.”

Karbalai continued: “We have seen atrocities against the people of Palestine in history, but the atrocities that are happening to women and children in their most gruesome form are happening now, as if they are now at war with women and children. Therefore, it is expected from those responsible for divine religious missions, whether Christians, Muslims, or others, to unite on this matter. We need a unified stance against this oppression, tyranny, violence, and terrorism.”

He added: “Although the enemy has a large military force, the one who is with the truth and represents it, even if they have fewer forces and equipment compared to the enemy, is with God, while Satan is with falsehood.”

The legal authority of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) stated: “Perhaps this conflict will take a long time, and this requires willpower, patience, perseverance, tolerance, and reliance on God and having good expectations and asking for help from the Almighty, and we take these values from Imam Hussain (A.S), who showed how the army of Imam Hussain (AS) was much less than the enemy’s army but the victory was for Imam Hussain(A.S).”

Al-Karbalai emphasized that everyone should have a real position in supporting the people of Palestine and be assured that God will support them, saying: “The important point is that God is testing us to see if we remain with the truth or not. We must learn the iron will from the school of Imam Hussain (A.S).”

He said that sometimes falsehood may be covered up, but in the case of Palestine and the conflict between right and wrong, oppression and tyranny are completely clear and evident. He added: “The desirable issue at the present time is real support for the truth and defending it.”

On the other hand, “Antonius Hanania,” a Christian priest from Palestine, said: “Here in Karbala, we are guests of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the Ahl-al Bayt (A.S) who are in our hearts. We are encouraged by this pilgrimage to smell the resistance spirit of Karbala, which denies injustice and encourages justice and peace in the world.”

Hanania added: “Here we feel we are not on earth but in another place, which makes us happy, especially after the meeting we had with the legal authority of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain, and we were encouraged and cooperated in this joint struggle for humanity and good on earth and peace in the world. We support all Palestinians to be free to pray with Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque one day. Palestine is a sacred land standing for God, and the hearts of people all over the world are toward Palestine and Jerusalem.”

The Palestinian priest stated: “We have the patience of prophets, and as Sheikh Karbalai also said, we have learned patience from Imam Hussein in Karbala. Palestinians today need unity and global demonstrations to revive the Palestinian narrative against the Israeli regime lies because everyone knows they are lying. As Sheikh Karbalai also said, today we need belief, not sectarian and fanatic thoughts, but conscious thoughts.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian