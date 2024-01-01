Continuation of Students’ Protests at American Universities against Massacre in Gaza+ Videos and Photos

SHAFAQNA- Tensions at several American universities among students protesting Israeli aggressions against Gaza Strip and the police of this country have escalated, with the police resorting to force in an attempt to suppress the protests.

Pro-Palestinian students from their universities demand condemnation of the aggression on Gaza; an aggression that today marks its two hundredth consecutive day and has claimed the lives of more than 34,000 Palestinians. Protesters also demand that universities divest from companies selling arms to Israel. Meanwhile, some Jewish students say criticism of Israel has made them feel insecure.

The police in America at New York University moved to arrest protesting students who had begun their protests since the previous night and tried to end the protests.

At Yale University, police accompanied protesting students to receive summons for unauthorized entry into the university premises.

At Columbia University, classes on Tuesday were canceled, and students were asked to stay home and participate in virtual classes.

The Harvard University campus was closed to the public due to the possibility of holding demonstrations in support of Palestinians. University officials were concerned about the setting up of tents expressing solidarity with Palestinians on campuses, an action that Columbia University students had taken the week before and the police had cleared.

At the New York University dormitory, police also arrested more than 130 protesting students.

There are also reports of the arrest of more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters in the past week at Columbia University in the United States and at least 45 people on Tuesday, April 22, at Yale University.

According to the Connecticut State Police, where Yale University is located, these individuals were arrested after the university police issued an order to stop protests in support of Palestine.

Some of America’s most prestigious universities have suspended in-person classes to reduce tensions and have moved them online.

Following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 and the beginning of the Gaza war, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, including children, tensions have escalated at many American universities.

Negative reactions, particularly at universities, to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which some consider to be “collective punishment,” have revealed political rifts within American society.

Source: Shafaqna Persian