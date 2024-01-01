Red Cross: Rafah evacuations ‘not possible’ amid looming Israeli assault

Shafaqna English- The evacuation of displaced Palestinians from Gaza Strip’s Rafah is not possible under current conditions, and Humanitarian workers express fears over where Gazans residing in Rafah would go should an Israeli offensive occur, given the level of destruction in the north, according to the Red Cross.

Humanitarian workers have no knowledge of plans to evacuate Palestinians from Gaza’s southernmost city ahead of an expected Israeli assault, but such a transfer would not be “possible” under current conditions, a Red Cross official.

“The rumour is that the probability of a major operation in Rafah is increasing,” Fabrizio Carboni, Middle East regional director for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said on the sidelines of an aid conference in the United Arab Emirates.

“When we see the level of destruction in the middle area (of Gaza) and in the north, it’s not clear to us where people will be moved to where they can have decent shelter and essential services,” he added.

Residents of northern Gaza flee again as Israel intensifies attacks

Palestinian civilians are fleeing their homes again in northern Gaza.

Israeli shelling is focused for a second day on Beit Lahiya where the Israeli military ordered four neighbourhoods to evacuate, warning residents they’re in a “dangerous combat zone”.

People in the suburbs of Gaza City also reported heavy shelling.

Amjad Aleway, an emergency doctor in Gaza City speaking in the ruins of al-Shifa Hospital, said: “The number of casualties is overwhelming, and we lack sufficient operating theatres to address them.”

Sources: New Arab, ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com