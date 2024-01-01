Asharq Al-Awsat: An opinion poll: one-fifth of Israelis think about immigration

Shafaqna English– Based on the results of an opinion poll conducted by the Institute for “Liberty and Responsibility” at Reichman University, “feeling of power still prevails the Israelis, but they do not sleep at night and do not trust the government at all.”

According to Shafaqna, Asharq Al-Awsat wrote: “regarding the results of this opinion poll, Nadav Eyal, an Israeli commentator, said: “Israelis still trust the army and about 87 percent are proud of being Israelis.”

He added: “at least one-fifth of the population say they have thought about immigration. Jews, Arabs, leftists, moderates and rightists believe that the government is facing an existential threat.”

Also, this opinion poll shows that 98 percent of moderates and leftists and 66 percent of rightists do not trust the government.

Regarding the Israeli army, despite the failure to monitor the Hamas attack and defeat in deterrence and operation, 77 percent of right-wing participants and 80 percent of moderates and leftists still trust the army, the opinion poll says.

Twelve percent of the respondents, i.e., about one million people, reported that they had demanded psychological assistance. Seven out of 10 Israelis have reported that they suffer from more anxiety, while the situation is better among the Arabs living in 1948 territories, and just 5 out of 10 have reported increased levels of anxiety.

According to Eyal’s reading of the opinion poll, Israel was moving in a more conservative, right-wing and religious direction before October 7. As a result of the war, these tendencies were strengthened and people moved away from the political solution, and 56 percent of the participants in the opinion poll believed that the possibility of reaching a political agreement with the Palestinians has reduced to just 22 percent.

