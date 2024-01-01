Save the Children: Around one in six children in Nigeria set to go hungry amid protracted conflicts

Shafaqna English- Around one in six – or 15.6 million – children in Nigeria are facing hunger in the lead-up to the lean season starting in June, according to a new analysis by Save the Children.

The number of hungry children is 25% higher than the same period in 2023, and is likely the result of increasing insecurity, protracted conflict, banditry and rising food prices in the West African country.

According to Save the Children’s analysis of figures released by the Cadre Harmonisé – a regional framework to identify food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel and West Africa – almost 32 million people in Nigeria, including 15.6 million children, will face crisis levels of hunger between June and August unless food and cash assistance is received.

Sources: Relief Web

