Shafaqna English- The Russian Orthodox Church has suspended a priest who led a memorial service for the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny last month.

Dmitry Safronov has prayed several times at the Moscow grave of Navalny and conducted a service there on March 26 to mark 40 days since Navalny’s death in an Arctic penal colony.

His suspension was announced by the Moscow Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, which said he would be demoted to the role of psalm-reader.

Sources: Reuters

