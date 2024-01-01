UN official: 50% increase in conflict-related sexual violence cases in 2023

Shafaqna English- In 2023, the number of cases of conflict-related sexual violence increased by 50% compared to 2022, UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict said.

“It records 3,688 UN-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence committed in the course of 2023, reflecting a dramatic increase of 50% as compared with the previous year,” Pramila Patten, special representative on sexual violence in conflict, told a UN Security Council meeting on women, peace and security.

Patten emphasized the dire situation where resources meant to help victims are dwindling while military spending skyrockets, adding that the Council gathered “at a time when military spending has soared to over US $2.2 trillion, while humanitarian aid budgets have been slashed.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

