Pakistan’s hazardous air pollution

According to the Air Quality Life Index, air pollution in Pakistan reduces the average life expectancy by 3.9 years. Additionally, Fair Finance Pakistan estimates that air pollution is responsible for at least 128,000 deaths annually, a number that is likely to continue rising as national disaster management struggles and climate change takes its toll.

The primary human activities contributing to deteriorating air quality include the burning of fossil fuels for transportation, heating, waste incineration, power generation, and industrial activities. These activities not only worsen air pollution but also harm wildlife and water ecosystems due to the large amounts of industrial waste entering water bodies. Furthermore, crop burning and inadequate public transport exacerbate air pollution, highlighting the urgent need for renewable and sustainable energy sources.

The cumulative impact of air pollution is having irreversible effects on the economy as the country grapples with a health crisis and the loss of human resources. Pakistan is obligated under international human rights law to protect its citizens’ right to health and life, necessitating the monitoring of air quality and the implementation of measures to protect people during periods of high pollution.

It is imperative for the government to prioritize climate change and take proactive steps to limit air pollution, enforce stringent air quality standards, and create more green spaces in urban areas. These measures are crucial for safeguarding public health and ensuring a sustainable future for Pakistan.

