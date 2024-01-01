New Arab: New ad campaign in Lebanon is fuelling violence against Syrian refugees

Shafaqna English- TV ads and billboards have appeared across Lebanon as part of a xenophobic new campaign targeting Syrian refugees.

Undo the damage, before it’s too late’. This is the tagline of a controversial new ad campaign underway in Lebanon, fuelling a surge in violence targeting Syrian refugees.

New billboards began popping up nationwide in March, with TV spots airing on MTV, carrying a rallying call that “the Syrian displaced issue needs immediate action”.

Leaning heavily on xenophobic messaging, the campaign is further instigating a generalised climate of hostility towards refugees, a climate that has led to an increase in violent attacks that have erupted in recent weeks following the death of prominent Christian politician, Pascal Sleiman, in north Lebanon.

