[Video] Islamic Heritage Inspired Me – Zainab Merchant

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 10

Zainab Merchant, a writer, journalist, and author, is deeply committed to shedding light on global oppression and advocating for the marginalized. Rooted in her understanding of empathy and consciousness, she sees it as a universal duty to stand up for others, regardless of their location. This drive to make a difference led her to pursue a master’s degree in journalism and International Security at Harvard University. Despite initial doubts about her ability to effect change, Zainab’s passion for storytelling and advocacy was reignited when confronted with the crisis in Yemen. Her journey has since evolved into founding a media startup utilizing digital animation to amplify underrepresented voices and address global injustices.

Zainab’s personal story, shaped by loss, resilience, and the guidance of her stepfather, underscores her commitment to activism and education. Growing up in Tanzania and later moving to America, she navigated difficult family dynamics and cultural challenges, drawing strength from her faith and the examples of courageous figures like Baby Zab. Through her writing, including children’s books aimed at nurturing pride in Muslim identity, Zainab seeks to honor her heritage and inspire others to stand up for justice. Her journey exemplifies the transformative power of storytelling and the enduring impact of faith and resilience in overcoming adversity.

Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada)

www.shafaqna.com