Rights groups:Over 3,660 Palestinians held in administrative detention by Israel

Shafaqna English- Over 3,660 Palestinians are being held in administrative detention by Israel, according to prisoners’ rights groups.

“As of the beginning of April, more than 3,660 Palestinians were being held under administrative detention in Israeli occupation prisons, marking 200 days since the continuous aggression in Gaza,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

Administrative detention is imprisonment under Israeli military order without charges being filed, lasting for six months and renewable.

The current number of Palestinians who are under administrative detention is “the highest since 1967 and since human rights institutions began documenting data on administrative detainees during the years of the Stone (First) Intifada in 1987,” Amani Sarahneh, the media coordinator for the Prisoners Club, told Anadolu.

Source: Anadolu Agency