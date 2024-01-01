English
More than 1,400 academics commit to boycott Columbia over student arrests

Shafaqna English-More than 1,400 academics issued an open letter pledging to boycott Columbia over student arrests.

According to the letter, Columbia’s decision to arrest and intimidate students is an imitation of the military tactics used by “Israel” that have destroyed every university in Gaza.

In the letter, the authors boycott  activities “held at or officially sponsored by Columbia University and Barnard College” unless the University expunges the infractions from protesting students’ records and the presidents of both schools step down.

Concurrently, Columbia University, which has been a focal point for pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses lately, suspended in-person classes amid increased suppression of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The New York Police Department moved Thursday afternoon to disperse a pro-Palestine demonstration at Columbia University, detaining dozens of activists who had set up an encampment of around 50 tents on campus, The New York Times reported.

