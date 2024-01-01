Amnesty sounds alarm on violating international law and disregarding fundamental rights

The organization highlighted the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine as well as the spread of authoritarian governments which are damaging the international order by violating international law and disregarding fundamental rights.

“Israel’s flagrant disregard for international law is compounded by the failures of its allies to stop the indescribable civilian bloodshed meted out in Gaza,” said Amnesty Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.

“Alongside Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the growing number of armed conflicts, and massive human rights violations witnessed, for example, in Sudan, Ethiopia and Myanmar – the global rule-based order is at risk of decimation.”

Democracies did not escape criticism, with Callamard saying that “what we saw in 2023 confirms that many powerful states are abandoning the founding values of humanity and universality enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

Among other things, the report criticizes the US’s use of its veto to paralyze the U.N. Security Council for months on a resolution for a Gaza cease-fire.