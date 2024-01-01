English
Amnesty urges USA universities to lift crackdown on Gaza protests

Shafaqna English-  Amnesty International called on university administrations across the USA to safeguard and facilitate the students’ right to peacefully and safely protest or counter protest on their campuses.

In a report, the rights watchdog condemned the suppression of student protests against the war in Gaza. Campus activism is crucial component of academic freedom, says Amnesty International as protesting students arrested in Columbia, Yale, New York University.

“Any steps taken to silence, harass, threaten, or otherwise intimidate those who gather peacefully to protest and speak out is a violation of their rights,” said Paul O’Brien, the executive director of Amnesty International USA.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

