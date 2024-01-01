Guardian: Study finds 60 companies responsible for half of global plastic pollution

Shafaqna English- Fewer than 60 multinational companies are responsible for more than half of the world’s plastic pollution. Six of them are responsible for a quarter of that, according to a study published on Wednesday. The Guardian says this study confirms that Philip Morris International, Danone, Nestlé, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola are the worst offenders.

The researchers concluded that for every percentage increase in plastic production, there is a corresponding increase in plastic pollution in the environment.

“Production really is pollution,” says one of the study’s authors, Lisa Erdle, director of science at the nonprofit The 5 Gyres Institute.

An international team of volunteers collected and analyzed more than 1,870,000 pieces of plastic waste in 84 countries over five years: the majority of the waste collected was single-use packaging for food, beverage and tobacco products.

Just 56 fast-moving consumer goods multinationals were responsible for half of the branded plastic, and a quarter of that came from just six companies.

Two tobacco companies, Altria and Philip Morris International, together accounted for 2% of the branded plastic waste found, Danone and Nestlé each produced 3% of it, PepsiCo was responsible for 5% of the discarded packaging, and 11% of the branded plastic waste could be traced to the Coca-Cola company.

“Industry likes to put the blame on the individual,” says study author Marcus Eriksen, a plastic pollution expert at the 5 Gyres Institute.

“But we’d like to point out that it’s the brands, it’s their choice for the type of packaging [they use] and for adopting this disposable model of delivering their goods. That’s what’s causing the greatest amount of waste.”

While numerous companies have implemented voluntary measures to mitigate their impact on plastic pollution, the study’s authors contend that these measures have not been effective. Since the beginning of 2000, plastic production has doubled, and studies indicate that only 9% of plastic is being recycled.

Source: Guardian

