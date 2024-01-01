Afghanistan: Nearly 70 schools in Uruzgan destroyed by rains-floods

Shafaqna English- Recent rains and floods have completely or partially destroyed nearly 70 schools in the province’s center and districts, official said.

Shamsullah Kamran, the head of Education in Uruzgan adds that the Uruzgan Education Department lacks sufficient funds to rebuild these schools.

The head of Education in Uruzgan stated: “As a result of the rains and floods, approximately seventy schools have been completely or partially destroyed. If these schools do not receive attention from organizations, we will face significant problems.”

Sources: Tolo News

