USA: UT Austin’s faculty won’t teach because of school’s militarized response to student event

Shafaqna English- UT Austin’s faculty condemn university leaders’s decision to “invite city policy to campus in response to a planned peaceful event and said faculty members won’t teach because of the school’s militarized response to a student event.

One of the largest demonstrations took place at the University of Texas at Austin when on Wednesday 500 students walked out of classes in a pro-Palestine demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Committee to demand the college divests from manufacturers that supply Israel with weapons.

The college’s faculty issued a solidary statement following the incident, saying it condemned the president’s decision to “invite city policy as well as state troopers…to our campus today in response to a planned peaceful event”.

A letter that says it is from “concerned UT Austin faculty” condemned university leaders and said faculty members won’t work tomorrow because of the school’s “militarized response” to a student event.

“No business as usual tomorrow. No classes. No grading. No work. No assignments,” the letter read. It was not clear from the letter how many faculty members planned to participate.

A university spokesperson said the administration had seen the statement but would not comment on it.

Several professors shared the letter today on social media.

The planned event featured no threat of violence, no disruption to classes and no intimidation of the campus community, the letter noted.

“We are deeply concerned about our students’ well-being and safety,” the letter read. “We have witnessed police punching a female student, knocking over a legal observer, dragging a student over a chain link fence, and violently arresting students simply for standing at the front of the crowd.”

