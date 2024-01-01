English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

CAIR: Biden has betrayed soul of USA nation

0

Shafaqna English- “By signing legislation that gives Benjamin Netanyahu another $17bn blank check for his genocide, President Biden has betrayed the soul of our nation and disregarded the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly support a ceasefire and oppose unconditional aid to Israel,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

President Joe Biden and many members of Congress have “passed the moral point of no return” by unconditionally providing billions of dollars in military aid to Israel as it continues to kill and maim Palestinians in Gaza, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says.

“Giving the Israeli government billions more in weaponry despite all of those war crimes is unconscionable … Concrete steps to end the occupation that has trigged cycles of violence for generations … must end once and for all, here and now.”

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: UT Austin’s faculty won’t teach because of school’s militarized response to student event

leila yazdani

Amnesty urges USA universities to lift crackdown on Gaza protests

leila yazdani

Red Cross: Rafah evacuations ‘not possible’ amid looming Israeli assault

leila yazdani

Save the Children: Attacks on healthcare in Gaza higher than in any other conflict since 2018

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief ‘horrified’ by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals

leila yazdani

Independent report underscores lack of evidence for Israeli allegations against UNRWA staff

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.