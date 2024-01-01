Asharq Al-Awsat: Two thousand Yemenis died of malaria in two months

Shafaqna English– As a result of the return of seasonal rains that led to emergence of freshwater swamps along with garbage spread and inattention to protect against this disease, the malaria epidemic spread in a number of Yemeni provinces.

According to Shafaqna, Asharq Al-Awsat wrote: “Some sources in the health sector in Yemen announced that they have received reports regarding affliction of more than 82,000 persons and death of more than 2,250 cases due to this disease through health offices and medical centers in Sana’a, Al Hudaydah, Ibb, Dhamar, Raymah, Hajjah, Al Mahwait and Amran provinces over the past two months.”

These sources emphasized in their reports that the majority of deaths occur in children less than 5 years of age, pregnant women and the elderly. According to this report, a number of tropical epidemic diseases that malaria is on top of them are still considered a real catastrophic threat to the health and lives of Yemenis. It is intensified via heavy seasonal rains along with accumulation of garbage and stagnant water and their mixing with sewage, which leads to proliferation of mosquitoes transmitting infection in those provinces.

