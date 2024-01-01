UK-Rwanda asylum law:UN Human Rights office urges governments to enhance safe pathways for asylum seekers

Shafaqna English-The UN Human Rights office on Wednesday called on governments to enhance “safe and regular” pathways for asylum seekers, according to Anadolu Agency.

“We are deeply concerned that various other countries are considering ways of externalising their asylum and other human rights obligations and we have repeatedly stated that this worrying trend raises very serious concerns, both from international human rights law and international refugee law perspectives,” Seif Magango, an OHCHR spokesperson, told Anadolu.

Pointing to remarks last July by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, following the adoption of the UK Illegal Migration Act, Magango said this Bill sets a “worrying precedent for dismantling asylum-related obligations on other countries, including in Europe.

He said other countries “may be tempted to follow, with a potentially adverse effect on the international refugee and human rights protection system as a whole.”

Magango stressed that the OHCHR has repeatedly raised concerns over offshore asylum processing centres and similar arrangements, “as such policies should not be considered a model by any country”.

Source:Middle East Monitor