AI Annual Report warns over Taliban’s religious restrictions on Shia Hazaras

Shafaqna English- Shia Hazaras in Afghanistan face discrimination and Restrictions on religious, Amnesty International warned as it published its annual report. The report, which detailed Amnesty’s assessment of human rights in 155 countries, underlined an increasing backlash against women’s rights and gender equality in 2023. The human rights organization said that amid a deteriorating humanitarian crisis and economic upheavals, people in Afghanistan suffered extreme repression and human rights violations. The Taliban placed increasing restrictions on women and girls, apparently aimed at erasing them completely from public arenas. It cited there were international calls to investigate this gender persecution as a crime against humanity. Freedom of expression was eroded, and those peacefully expressing views critical of the Taliban faced enforced disappearance, unlawful detention, arbitrary arrest, torture and other ill-treatment. The culture of impunity continued, including for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Freedom of religion shrank further under Taliban rule. Ethnic groups, including religious minorities, faced increasing marginalization, prejudice and forced evictions. The Taliban enforced public executions and corporal punishment such as stoning and flogging, , The report highlighted.

Discrimination against Shia Hazaras

People from Shia Hazaras, and other ethnic groups like Uzbek, Turkmen and Tajik faced growing marginalization and forced eviction from their homes and land, according to Amnesty International’s report.

Taliban settled disputes over land and livestock against Shia Hazaras

The Taliban settled disputes over land and livestock in favour of Kuchi communities, who are ethnically Pashtun and move seasonally, and forced local Shia Hazara communities to pay compensation for cases related to missing livestock dating back over 20 years. There were reportedly instances of Kuchi communities attacking Shia Hazara residents, Amnesty International said.

In addition to beatings of Shia Hazaras and destruction of their property, including vehicles, houses and crops, six Shia Hazara men were killed between June and August in Khas Urozgan area, Urozgan province. Concerns around impunity for these crimes continued. In October, two Shia Hazaras were reportedly killed at the border between Lal wa Srajangal and Dawlat Yar districts of Ghor province. Several killings of Hazara men, including religious leaders, were reported in Herat province in November and December, according to Amnesty International’s report.

Restrictions on Ashura commemoration

Religious minorities including Shias continued to face marginalization, prejudice and discrimination.

Restrictions on religious events and celebrations were imposed citing security reasons. These included restrictions on the Ashura commemoration in July, which is mainly observed by Shia Muslims. On 28 July, in Ghazni province, four Shia Hazaras, including a child and a woman, were killed and six others were wounded by Taliban forces shooting to disperse Ashura commemorations.

Taliban excluded Shia jurisprudence from education system

The Taliban excluded Shia jurisprudence from the education system so that religious teaching was exclusively based on the Sunni sect of Islam.