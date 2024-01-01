Syria:Shia cleric martyred in Daraa province

Shafaqna English- A Shia cleric , Hujjat al-Islam “Abdullah Ahmad al-Ali”, was kidnapped by Takfiri terrorists in the Shiite areas of Daraa province, and then he was martyred by these terrorists.

No report has been published yet about the arrest of the murderers of this Shia cleric by the official sources of Syria.

After being transferred to the city of Damascus, the body of martyred cleric was buried in the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (s.a.) in the south of the Syrian capital.

Source:AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA)

